Gear system for Tapas, SWiFT drones handed over at DRDO lab in Chennai
The handing over ceremony of Retractable Landing Gear Systems for Tapas and SWiFT drones and 18 types of filters for P-75 Submarine took place on Sunday at the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:45 IST
The handing over ceremony of Retractable Landing Gear Systems for Tapas and SWiFT drones and 18 types of filters for P-75 Submarine took place on Sunday at the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai.
The ceremony was held in the presence of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and Parliamentary Standing Committee Member for Defence and DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy.
Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance-Beyond Horizon-201 or Tapas BH-201 is a long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle which used to be previously referred to as Rustom-II. (ANI)
