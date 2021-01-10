Four passengers arriving from UK quarantined on Bengaluru airport premises

As the first flight from London landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru early morning on Sunday after the ban on flights from the United Kingdom was lifted, four passengers have been quarantined on the airport premises. "A flight from London with 273 passengers, including 146 male, 95 female passengers, and 16 crew members arrived at Bengaluru today," informed K Sudhakar, State Health Minister.

"All 289 passengers have undergone testing and one pool of 4 persons has been found positive," said Sudhakar adding that all the four passengers have been quarantined on the airport premises. "Separate tests were conducted for the four passengers. Their swab collections have been sent to NIMHANS. Once we come to know which person is infected, he or she will be subjected to our hospital or institutional quarantine for further treatment," he said.

The total number of people infected with the new strain COVID-19 that was detected in the UK stands at 90. No fresh case of the new strain was reported in the last 24-hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Welfare. (ANI)

