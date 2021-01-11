3 dead, 10 injured in two accidents on Pune-Mumbai Highway

In two different accidents reported on the Pune-Mumbai highway, three people died and about 10 were injured on Monday. In the first accident reported near Narhe in Pune city, two trucks collided at about 5 am today morning, the Police informed.

Both trucks were moving towards Mumbai. Two people died in the accident and one was injured. The injured person has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. In another accident reported near Ravet in Pimpri Chinchwad on the Pune Mumbai Highway, a truck and a bus collided, one person died and nine were injured.

The injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

