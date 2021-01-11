Left Menu
Maha: Sugar mill's field office gutted in fire in Sangli

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in the field office of a cooperative sugar mill in Miraj area of Sangli district, over 230 kilometres from here, in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The blaze took place in the field office ofRajarambapu Cooperative Sugar Mill and some files were gutted, though no one has come forward to register a complaint as yet, said Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam.

The sugar mill's managing director, RD Mahuli, said the office was located in Sawalwadi and efforts were on to find out if the blaze was an accident or it was started deliberately.

''We have not registered a police complaint as yet,'' Mahuli added.

Meanwhile, a member of a farmers' organisation claimed, on condition of anonymity, that some farmers, upset at not getting proper dues for their sugarcane stock, started the fire.

