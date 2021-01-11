Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jalyukt Shivar plaint sifting to take 6 months: Maha Minister

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:16 IST
Jalyukt Shivar plaint sifting to take 6 months: Maha Minister
Representative image Image Credit:

The classification ofcomplaints related to the Jalyukt Shivar project would take atleast six months and only then can it be decided which ofthese would be probed, said Maharashtra minister ShankarraoGadakh on Monday.

The Uddhav Thackeray government had recently orderedan probe into the Jalyukt Shivar project, a flagship scheme ofthe previous Devendra Fadnavis government aimed at increasingwater storage for irrigation, after reports of irregularitiescame up.

''There are are over six lakh works that were taken upunder the Jalyukt Shivar project. Funds of Rs 9,500 crore werespent. Classification of complaints will be done by acommittee in six months, and some of them will be probed,''Gadakh, the state's Soil and Water Conservation minister,said.

He also said his department was facing a cash crunchdue to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown and 40 per centof the Rs 2,800 crore sanctioned in the budget had arrived.

He said the state government will spend Rs 140-150crore to revive the Water and Land Management Institute(WALMI) here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No panic situation in Rajasthan: Rajasthan govt on bird flu

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Director Virendra Singh said that rapid response teams have been formed in the state to deal with the bird-flu situation. 2950 birds have died so far in 13 districts out of which 2200 are crows. The samples of dea...

Missionary Day observed in Mizoram

Mizoram on Monday observedMissionary Day to commemorate the 127th anniversary of thearrival of two Welsh missionaries in the state in 1894.All government offices and some businessestablishments remained closed as the administration declared...

Madrid Barajas airport getting back to normal operation after snowfall

The Madrid Barajas airport is operating with two runways after the snow that fell during the weekend was cleared and is gradually getting back to normal, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos told reporters on Monday.The airport was closed on...

Soccer-Spurs to play Fulham on Wednesday after Villa game called off

Tottenham Hotspurs Premier League match at Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the Midlands club, with Spurs now set to play London rivals Fulham on that date instead, the league said on Monday.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021