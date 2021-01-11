Jalyukt Shivar plaint sifting to take 6 months: Maha Minister

Jalyukt Shivar plaint sifting to take 6 months: Maha MinisterPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:16 IST
The classification ofcomplaints related to the Jalyukt Shivar project would take atleast six months and only then can it be decided which ofthese would be probed, said Maharashtra minister ShankarraoGadakh on Monday.
The Uddhav Thackeray government had recently orderedan probe into the Jalyukt Shivar project, a flagship scheme ofthe previous Devendra Fadnavis government aimed at increasingwater storage for irrigation, after reports of irregularitiescame up.
''There are are over six lakh works that were taken upunder the Jalyukt Shivar project. Funds of Rs 9,500 crore werespent. Classification of complaints will be done by acommittee in six months, and some of them will be probed,''Gadakh, the state's Soil and Water Conservation minister,said.
He also said his department was facing a cash crunchdue to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown and 40 per centof the Rs 2,800 crore sanctioned in the budget had arrived.
He said the state government will spend Rs 140-150crore to revive the Water and Land Management Institute(WALMI) here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra records 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 19,19,550; 66 deaths push toll to 49,255: state health department.
Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra: Cong minister
PM to flag off 100th Kisan Rail from Maharashtra to West Bengal today
Maharashtra records 2,498 new COVID-19 cases to take its tally to 19,22,048; toll up to 49,305 as 50 more die: Health department.
PM Modi flags off 100th 'Kisan Rail' from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal.