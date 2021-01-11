S.Arabia welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists -state media

S.Arabia welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists -state mediaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:29 IST
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry on Monday welcomed the United States' move to designate Yemen's Houthi group as a foreign terrorist organisation.
"The ministry expressed its hope that the designation would ... force the leaders of the Houthi militia backed by Iran to seriously return to the negotiating table," the ministry said in a statement carried on state news agency SPA said.
It added that Riyadh hoped it would prevent the group from staging further attacks.
