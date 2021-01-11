Indian Army refutes reports of cash rewards for Amshipora encounter

The Defence Public Relations Office (PRO) on Monday refuted media reports that cash rewards were given for killing of terrorists in Amshipora encounter action. "Media reports that Amshipora encounter actions were driven by Rs 20 lakh award for the killing of terrorists are malafide," Defence PRO, Srinagar stated.

"Indian Army has no system of cash awards for its personnel for any acts in combat situations or otherwise in the line of duty," it added. Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Amshipora area of Shopian on July 18, 2020. (ANI)

