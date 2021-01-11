Youth Cong to collect soil as part of anti-farm laws protest

The Youth Congress on Mondaystarted a campaign here against the Centre's new farm laws aspart of which soil from different places will be used to makea map of India in Delhi, the outfit's president Srinivas BVsaid.

He said the Centre was on the backfoot due to therelentless attack on the farm laws by Congress leader RahulGandhi.

He said Gandhi had gone abroad to meet his ailinggrandmother but a rattled BJP was unnecessarily making hisabsence an issue.

''We have launched a campaign called 'Ek mutthi mittishaheedon ke naam' against the new agriculture laws. We willcollect soil from across the country and make a map of Indiawith it in Delhi to awaken the Centre on farmers' issues,'' hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)