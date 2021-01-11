Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSUI demands exams of Goa Architecture college to be conducted in online mode

National Students Union of India (NSUI) Goa along with several students of Goa Architecture College on Monday demanded the conduct of exams in online mode.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:48 IST
NSUI demands exams of Goa Architecture college to be conducted in online mode
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

National Students Union of India (NSUI) Goa along with several students of Goa Architecture College on Monday demanded the conduct of exams in online mode. They encircled the Vice Chancellor's office demanding to conduct the exams of architecture college in online mode which are scheduled in offline mode from January 18, 2021, said NSUI Goa in a statement.

"After gheraoing (encircle), the Controller of Examinations Anuradha Wagle gave us an assurance that exams of architecture college will be in online mode from January 18," NSUI said. "NSUI Goa also demands that the final year exams should be in online mode, said NSUI North Goa President," Naushad Chowdhari.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant cannot conduct the assembly session of 40 members and here Goa University (GU) wants to conduct examinations of final year with 20,000 students, the NSUI said. Since the Registrar of GU is on leave, NSUI Goa demands a full-time Registrar as Professor Radhika Nayak is officiating registrar and half of the time, she is not available to address student issues as she is the principle of one of the college, the NSUI said.

"Also, since she is a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she can be biased in her decision which will affect the students at large", Naushad alleged. NSUI Goa will be giving a memorandum to the Governor of Goa who is also the Chancellor of Goa University regarding this matter demanding a full-time Registrar, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS NEXT-AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA.A career diplomat, who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and also served in a number of national security positions across f...

Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA.A career diplomat, who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and also served in a number of national security positions across f...

Farmers threaten to 'gherao' UP Raj Bhavan on to

A section of farmers protesting against the three central farm laws on Monday threatened to gherao Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on January 23.Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Dharmendra Malik in a statement said the agitating farmers would als...

Bird flu: Bengal govt asks districts to be vigilant

As the number of states affectedby bird flu is growing, the West Bengal government on Mondaydirected the districts to step up vigil to check the spread ofthe disease from sick or dead birds to humans and otherdomesticated animals.The state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021