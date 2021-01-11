NSUI demands exams of Goa Architecture college to be conducted in online mode

National Students Union of India (NSUI) Goa along with several students of Goa Architecture College on Monday demanded the conduct of exams in online mode. They encircled the Vice Chancellor's office demanding to conduct the exams of architecture college in online mode which are scheduled in offline mode from January 18, 2021, said NSUI Goa in a statement.

"After gheraoing (encircle), the Controller of Examinations Anuradha Wagle gave us an assurance that exams of architecture college will be in online mode from January 18," NSUI said. "NSUI Goa also demands that the final year exams should be in online mode, said NSUI North Goa President," Naushad Chowdhari.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant cannot conduct the assembly session of 40 members and here Goa University (GU) wants to conduct examinations of final year with 20,000 students, the NSUI said. Since the Registrar of GU is on leave, NSUI Goa demands a full-time Registrar as Professor Radhika Nayak is officiating registrar and half of the time, she is not available to address student issues as she is the principle of one of the college, the NSUI said.

"Also, since she is a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she can be biased in her decision which will affect the students at large", Naushad alleged. NSUI Goa will be giving a memorandum to the Governor of Goa who is also the Chancellor of Goa University regarding this matter demanding a full-time Registrar, he added. (ANI)

