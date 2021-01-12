Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECoR carried 150.86 mt of freight till Jan 10 in FY21

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2021 01:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 01:43 IST
ECoR carried 150.86 mt of freight till Jan 10 in FY21
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The East Coast Railway hascarried 150.86 million tonnes of freight till January 10 inthe current fiscal, despite the COVID-19 challenges, anofficial said on Monday.

The railway has transported 84.10 mt of Coal, 20.50 mtof iron ore, 13.03 mt of iron and steel, 5.30 mt of fertiliserand other commodities during the period.

''This has been achieved despite the lockdown andclosure as well as less workforce in industries and mineralunits under East Coast Railway jurisdiction. We have utilisedour manpower and rolling stock items with proper planning andcoordination with the government sectors and variousindustries,'' the official said.

The freight traffic was at 20.53 mt in December, up by11.8 per cent over the year-ago month.

The East Coast Railway has carried 144.25 mt offreight in the April-December period of the current fiscal.

It has utilised about 7,899 wagons per day during theperiod in the FY21 and aims at loading more rakes.

The ECoR emerged as the first zonal railway amongother units of Indian Railways to reach 150 mt freight in thecurrent fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guardians of Congo's gorillas unbowed as ambushed colleague is buried

A line of Congolese park rangers raised their guns in salute on Monday as the coffin bearing their colleague Burhani Abdou Surumwe, a 30-year-old father of four, was buried in the black volcanic soil of a Muslim cemetery outside Goma.Abdou ...

Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana. Just ...

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Republicans in the U.S. Congress faced growing blowback on Monday from businesses that said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge President-elect Joe Bidens victory. The announcements by Dow Inc...

UK retailers call for police help to enforce mask rules

British retailers called on the police to help enforce the wearing of masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, with two of the biggest supermarkets saying on Monday they would challenge people who were flouting the rules.With infection number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021