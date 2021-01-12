ECoR carried 150.86 mt of freight till Jan 10 in FY21

The East Coast Railway hascarried 150.86 million tonnes of freight till January 10 inthe current fiscal, despite the COVID-19 challenges, anofficial said on Monday.

The railway has transported 84.10 mt of Coal, 20.50 mtof iron ore, 13.03 mt of iron and steel, 5.30 mt of fertiliserand other commodities during the period.

''This has been achieved despite the lockdown andclosure as well as less workforce in industries and mineralunits under East Coast Railway jurisdiction. We have utilisedour manpower and rolling stock items with proper planning andcoordination with the government sectors and variousindustries,'' the official said.

The freight traffic was at 20.53 mt in December, up by11.8 per cent over the year-ago month.

The East Coast Railway has carried 144.25 mt offreight in the April-December period of the current fiscal.

It has utilised about 7,899 wagons per day during theperiod in the FY21 and aims at loading more rakes.

The ECoR emerged as the first zonal railway amongother units of Indian Railways to reach 150 mt freight in thecurrent fiscal.

