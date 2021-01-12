Left Menu
BRO continues snow clearing operations to facilitate troop movement in Ladakh

In the backdrop of tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC) and deployment of heavy troops, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is carrying out snow clearance operations at altitudes ranging from 16,500-18,000 feet amid freezing temperature with meticulous planning to keep strategic roads and passes open for movement of troops.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:08 IST
BRO continues snow clearance task (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC) and deployment of heavy troops, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is carrying out snow clearance operations at altitudes ranging from 16,500-18,000 feet amid freezing temperature with meticulous planning to keep strategic roads and passes open for movement of troops. "Winter snow clearance task during this year has been particularly more challenging considering the altitude, extreme weather, and the heavy deployment of the troops along the LAC," the BRO said.

Project Himank of the BRO is undertaking winter snow clearance work on strategically important roads axis and prominent mountain passes which include Chang La, Warila, Marshimikla, Kajukondla, Kassangla, Umling La, and Darbuka-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road. The only existing road axis connecting DBO in sub-sector North, Hot Spring and Chushul in Eastern Ladakh and gateway to Changthang sector of Ladakh through Changla and Warila passes was blocked due to heavy accumulation, officials said adding that to provide sustenance to the troops deployed in these areas, road construction companies are working tirelessly to keep the roads open and ensure connectivity all through the winter.

"The personnel, deployed at these altitudes which range from 16,500 feet to 18,000 feet, are relentlessly executing the winter snow clearances at freezing cold of minus 35-degree temperature," officials said. "To keep the roads open, meticulous planning and resource mobilisation is underway and adequate advance winter stocking including equipment spares and winter diesel is being done," they added. (ANI)

