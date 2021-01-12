Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi addresses valedictory function of National Youth Parliament Festival

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:42 IST
PM Modi addresses valedictory function of National Youth Parliament Festival
The Prime Minister stressed that it was Swami Vivekananda who recognized confident, clear-hearted, fearless and courageous youth as the foundation of the nation. Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival today via video conferencing. The event took place in the Central Hall and the Prime Minister also heard the views of the three young national winners of the Festival. Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Education Minister and Union MoS (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports were present on the occasion.

Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, the Prime Minister remarked that even with the passage of time, impact and influence of Swami Vivekananda remains intact in our national life. His views on nationalism and nation-building and his teaching regarding serving the people and serving the world continue to inspire us. The Prime Minister talked about Swami ji's contribution to the individual and to Institutions. Individuals came in contact with Swami Vivekananda and created institutions and they, in turn, created new institution-builders. This started a virtuous cycle of individual development to institution-building and vice versa. This is a huge strength of India as the Prime Minister outline the links between the individual entrepreneurship and great companies. He also asked the youth to take advantage of the flexibility and innovative learning format provided by the recent National Education Policy. We are trying to create an ecosystem in the country, absence of which, often compels the youth to look towards foreign shores, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister stressed that it was Swami Vivekananda who recognized confident, clear-hearted, fearless and courageous youth as the foundation of the nation. Shri Modi presented the mantras of Swami Vivekananda for youth. For Physical fitness it is 'Muscles of Iron and Nerves of Steel'; for personality development, it is 'Believe in Yourself'; for leadership and teamwork Swamiji said ''Believe in All'.

The Prime Minister, exhorted the youth to contribute selflessly and constructively in politics and said that today, honest people are getting the opportunity to serve, changing the old notion of politics as a site of unscrupulous activities. Today Honesty and performance have become the need of the hour. In this context, the Prime Minister dwelled at length on the politics of dynasty. He said corruption has become a burden on the people whose legacy was corruption. He called upon the youth to root out dynastic system. Dynasty politics gives rise to incapability and dictatorship in a democratic setup as such people work towards saving the politics of family and family in politics. "Today, days of winning the election by the crutches of a surname are over still this malaise of dynastic politics is far from over…Political dynasty promotes self and family instead of pushing nation first. This is a major cause of social corruption in India", the Prime Minister said.

Giving Example of the reconstruction work in the aftermath of the Bhuj earthquake, the Prime Minister told the youth that the society that learns to make their own path in calamity writes its own destiny. Therefore, all of 130 crore Indians are writing their own destiny today. The Prime Minister said that each and every, effort, innovation, honest pledge by today's youth is laying a strong foundation for our future.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Will ensure unorganised poultry players get insurance:Minister

Amid the poultry sector facingbird flu threat, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister SunilKedar on Tuesday said the government will soon take steps toensure that unorganised players engaged in poultry farming getinsurance cover.Talking to r...

Divers recover 'black box' from crashed Indonesia plane

Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a black box from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused ...

Iran demands sanctions "snapback" removed in any new nuclear talks

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sa...

Rupee recovers losses, settles 15 paise higher at 73.25 against US dollar

The rupee recouped early losses and provisionally closed 15 paise higher at 73.25 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by weakness in the dollar index and recovery in domestic equities.At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021