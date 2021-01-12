Left Menu
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute arrived at Hyderabad

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:53 IST
Hyderabad airport CEO Pradeep Panicker speaking to media on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from Serum Institute of India arrived at Hyderabad airport on Tuesday, confirmed the airport's CEO Pradeep Panicker. "The first consignment of COVID vaccines from Serum Institute has arrived at Hyderabad airport. The first consignment of Bharat Biotech will be going to 11 destinations outside the state by this evening," Panicker told media.

"So the vaccine programme has started and we are very happy to be part of it. Hyderabad airport is fully geared up to handle all the cargo, both which is coming in from outside and which is going out of Hyderabad airport," he said. The vaccine transportation has started from Pune to 13 locations across the country, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, the Minister said 56.5 lakh doses of vaccines are being transported to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh, from Pune. "Civil aviation sector launches yet another momentous mission. Vaccine movement starts. First two flights operated by SpiceJet and GoAir from Pune to Delhi and Chennai have taken off," he tweeted.

Panicker further said, "Hyderabad per se has one-third production capacity in the world. Hyderabad definitely has a very big role to play for the vaccine programme all over the world. Our GMR cargo team is fully geared up and we have the infrastructure to handle this cargo." The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

