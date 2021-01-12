Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naval Coastal Battery To Conduct Firing Drill On Jan 15 At Mormugao

The Naval Coastal Battery, Mormugao will carry out test-firing of 105 mm Light Field Gun and 40/60 AA guns from Mormugao, Headland Sada, Goa between 9 AM and 1 PM on January 15, 2021, according to an official release.

ANI | Mormugao (Goa) | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:14 IST
Naval Coastal Battery To Conduct Firing Drill On Jan 15 At Mormugao
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Naval Coastal Battery, Mormugao will carry out test-firing of 105 mm Light Field Gun and 40/60 AA guns from Mormugao, Headland Sada, Goa between 9 AM and 1 PM on January 15, 2021, according to an official release.

"The danger zone lies within an area bounded by 220 to 260 degrees from Mormugao Headland Flag Staff position, up to a distance of 15 nautical miles into the sea and up to a height of 7100 metres," Indian Navy said in a press release.

"For smooth conduct of firing and also to ensure public safety; shipping, harbour craft, fishing/ other vessels and general public are requested to keep clear of the Naval Coastal Battery and the danger zone during the period of firing mentioned above," it added. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No overall shortage of oxygen in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, UK health minister says

There is no national shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, but some patients had to go different hospitals when local capacity has been used up.The limitation is not the supply ...

Ireland to lay bare scandal of baby deaths at Church-run homes

An Irish inquiry into alarming death rates among newborns at church-run homes for unwed mothers will hand down its final report on Tuesday, laying bare one of the Catholic Churchs darkest chapters and leading to demands for state compensati...

Inside Israel’s social media campaign to woo the Middle East

Working in close quarters, surrounded by maps of the Middle East, a small team based in Israels foreign ministry are focusing their sights on the Arab world.Their mission using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. The...

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vivek hits maiden ton as Bengal defeat Jharkhand

Vivek Singh scored his maiden century in the shortest format of the game to power Bengal to a 16-run win over Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. Batting first, Bengal racked up a total of 161 runs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021