Naval Coastal Battery To Conduct Firing Drill On Jan 15 At Mormugao

The Naval Coastal Battery, Mormugao will carry out test-firing of 105 mm Light Field Gun and 40/60 AA guns from Mormugao, Headland Sada, Goa between 9 AM and 1 PM on January 15, 2021, according to an official release.

"The danger zone lies within an area bounded by 220 to 260 degrees from Mormugao Headland Flag Staff position, up to a distance of 15 nautical miles into the sea and up to a height of 7100 metres," Indian Navy said in a press release.

"For smooth conduct of firing and also to ensure public safety; shipping, harbour craft, fishing/ other vessels and general public are requested to keep clear of the Naval Coastal Battery and the danger zone during the period of firing mentioned above," it added. (ANI).

