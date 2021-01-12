Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naval Coastal battery to conduct firing drill On Jan 15 at Mormugao

The Naval Coastal Battery, Mormugao will carry out test-firing of 105 mm Light Field Gun and 40/60 AA guns from Mormugao, Headland Sada, Goa between 9 AM and 1 PM on January 15, 2021, according to an official release.

ANI | Mormugao (Goa) | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:28 IST
Naval Coastal battery to conduct firing drill On Jan 15 at Mormugao
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Naval Coastal Battery, Mormugao will carry out test-firing of 105 mm Light Field Gun and 40/60 AA guns from Mormugao, Headland Sada, Goa between 9 AM and 1 PM on January 15, 2021, according to an official release.

"The danger zone lies within an area bounded by 220 to 260 degrees from Mormugao Headland Flag Staff position, up to a distance of 15 nautical miles into the sea and up to a height of 7100 metres," Indian Navy said in a press release.

"For smooth conduct of firing and also to ensure public safety; shipping, harbour craft, fishing/ other vessels and general public are requested to keep clear of the Naval Coastal Battery and the danger zone during the period of firing mentioned above," it added. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Samsung introduces 2021 range of home air conditioners

Appliance and consumer electronics maker Samsung on Tuesday introduced its latest 2021 range of air conditioners ACs, which include wind-free ACs, convertible 5-in-1 inverter ACs, and hot and cold inverter ACs.The new range comes with smart...

122 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces depart for India to participate in Republic Day parade

A contingent of 122 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces has departed for India to participate in the Republic Day parade this year, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.India had last month started Golden Jubilee year celebrations commemorating ...

PCB cricket committee conducts review, says COVID-19 pandemic affected performance

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Cricket Committee Chairman Saleem Yousuf said the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the biggest contributing factors for the teams overall below-par performances in the last 16 months. The first meeting of the PCB Cric...

Kerala CM-Opposition leader spar over bar scam

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday locked horns with the Congress-ledUDF in the state assembly over the bar bribery case, as thegovernment announced that it would examine if a preliminaryprobe was needed into allegations again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021