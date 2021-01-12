Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-Bangladesh Police Chiefs’ Dialogue held virtually

Both sides agreed to enhance their work jointly against terrorist entities including the Global Terrorist Groups, as well as other fugitives, wherever they are present and active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:22 IST
India-Bangladesh Police Chiefs’ Dialogue held virtually
In view of the limitations imposed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually and in a shorter format. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The first Delegation-Level virtual Police Chiefs' Dialogue between the Police chiefs of India and Bangladesh was held today in an environment of positivity and trust. While discussing ongoing bilateral cooperation, issues of mutual concern and the way forward, it was decided to further strengthen the relationship of the Police forces of the two countries. As a step toward that, designated 'nodal points' would be established for timely and effective handling and response to existing as well as emerging security and counter-terrorism challenges.

Both sides agreed to enhance their work jointly against terrorist entities including the Global Terrorist Groups, as well as other fugitives, wherever they are present and active. Both sides reiterated the need for sharing of real-time intelligence and feedback through the designated 'nodal points' while appreciating each other's ongoing action against insurgent groups operating in the region.

The scope of enhanced coordination to combat trans-border criminal activities, including smuggling of drugs, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), arms and ammunition and human trafficking was also discussed.

In view of the limitations imposed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually and in a shorter format. Both sides, however, emphasized the importance of this new high-level mechanism, as the dialogue concluded with assurances of greater cooperation on both the sides to address all security challenges in future. The institution of Police Chiefs' Dialogue, assisted by members of other security agencies on both sides, will further enhance the existing cooperation between the police forces of both countries, thereby further consolidating a relationship that transcends strategic partnership in this 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM, Dy CM meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the backdrop of the ongoing protests by farmers against the new agri laws, officials said.The meeting came on a day...

Ukraine pharma group to supply 5 mln doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in H1

Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim plans to deliver 5 million doses of Chinas Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine in the first half of 2021, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. Lekhim has signed an agreement with Chinas leading vaccin...

Govt always ready for talks; it's for farmer unions to decide what they want: MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on scheduled Jan 15 meet.

Govt always ready for talks its for farmer unions to decide what they want MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on scheduled Jan 15 meet....

Airline traffic and bookings stall despite vaccine promise

Airlines face a challenging wait for COVID-19 vaccines to end travel lockdowns, global industry body IATA said, as a recovery in traffic stalls and bookings dry up amid a resurgence of virus outbreaks and restrictions.Weve seen some deterio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021