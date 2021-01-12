Left Menu
Development News Edition

Victory of farmers: Sena leader on SC's stay on farm laws

But unfortunately, this did nothappen. Hence, the Supreme Court has intervened. It is thevictory of farmers, Shinde told reporters in Chandrapur ineast Maharashtra.The Shiv Sena shares power in Maharashtra along withthe NCP and the Congress under the aegis of the Maha VikasAghadi MVA.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:50 IST
Victory of farmers: Sena leader on SC's stay on farm laws

Maharashtra Urban DevelopmentMinister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday termed''farmers' victory'' the Supreme Court's decision to stay theimplementation of the three new farm laws enacted by theCentre.

Earlier in the day, the apex court stayed theimplementation of the three laws till further orders anddecided to set up a four-member committee to resolve theimpasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unionsprotesting at Delhi borders.

''.....Be it any government, it was required to takedecisions (on the laws) considering sentiments of farmers andtaking them into confidence. But unfortunately, this did nothappen. Hence, the Supreme Court has intervened. It is thevictory of farmers,'' Shinde told reporters in Chandrapur ineast Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena shares power in Maharashtra along withthe NCP and the Congress under the aegis of the Maha VikasAghadi (MVA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM, Dy CM meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the backdrop of the ongoing protests by farmers against the new agri laws, officials said.The meeting came on a day...

Ukraine pharma group to supply 5 mln doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in H1

Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim plans to deliver 5 million doses of Chinas Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine in the first half of 2021, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. Lekhim has signed an agreement with Chinas leading vaccin...

Govt always ready for talks; it's for farmer unions to decide what they want: MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on scheduled Jan 15 meet.

Govt always ready for talks its for farmer unions to decide what they want MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on scheduled Jan 15 meet....

Airline traffic and bookings stall despite vaccine promise

Airlines face a challenging wait for COVID-19 vaccines to end travel lockdowns, global industry body IATA said, as a recovery in traffic stalls and bookings dry up amid a resurgence of virus outbreaks and restrictions.Weve seen some deterio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021