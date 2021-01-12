Victory of farmers: Sena leader on SC's stay on farm laws

Maharashtra Urban DevelopmentMinister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday termed''farmers' victory'' the Supreme Court's decision to stay theimplementation of the three new farm laws enacted by theCentre.

Earlier in the day, the apex court stayed theimplementation of the three laws till further orders anddecided to set up a four-member committee to resolve theimpasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unionsprotesting at Delhi borders.

''.....Be it any government, it was required to takedecisions (on the laws) considering sentiments of farmers andtaking them into confidence. But unfortunately, this did nothappen. Hence, the Supreme Court has intervened. It is thevictory of farmers,'' Shinde told reporters in Chandrapur ineast Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena shares power in Maharashtra along withthe NCP and the Congress under the aegis of the Maha VikasAghadi (MVA).

