REUTERS NEXT-Albemarle sees four-fold growth in lithium demand in next five years - exec

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:21 IST
Albemarle Corp, the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, said it sees almost a four-fold growth in demand for the white metal, but only if prices recover enough to incentivize new projects and expansions across the industry. "The resource is there, the economics need to improve to incentivize that expansion, that's the critical thing," Eric Norris, who runs Albemarle's lithium business, told the Reuters Next conference on Tuesday.

For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php

