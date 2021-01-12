Maharashtra reports 218 bird deaths due to avian influenza

As many as 218 bird deaths due toavian influenza or bird flu were confirmed in the state onTuesday, the Maharashtra government said.

It took the toll since January 8, when the first birdflu death was detected in the state, to 1,839, said anofficial of the animal husbandry department.

''Out of 218 birds, 200 had been found in Yavatmaldistrict, 11 in Amravati and seven in Akola district. 214 ofthese were poultry birds while four dead crows were also foundin Akola district,'' he said.

''A total of 1,839 deaths of birds have been recordedsince January 8, when the first case of H5N1 was confirmed,''he said.

The samples of crows and herons collected from Mumbai,Ghodbandan (Thane district) and Dapoli (Ratnagiri district)had H5N1 virus strain while samples from Beed district testedpositive for H5N8 strain, he said.

As many as 10,000 birds in Latur and 5,500 birds inMurumba village in Parbhani district will be culled as apreventive measure, the official said.

