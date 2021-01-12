Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra reports 218 bird deaths due to avian influenza

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:23 IST
Maharashtra reports 218 bird deaths due to avian influenza
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 218 bird deaths due toavian influenza or bird flu were confirmed in the state onTuesday, the Maharashtra government said.

It took the toll since January 8, when the first birdflu death was detected in the state, to 1,839, said anofficial of the animal husbandry department.

''Out of 218 birds, 200 had been found in Yavatmaldistrict, 11 in Amravati and seven in Akola district. 214 ofthese were poultry birds while four dead crows were also foundin Akola district,'' he said.

''A total of 1,839 deaths of birds have been recordedsince January 8, when the first case of H5N1 was confirmed,''he said.

The samples of crows and herons collected from Mumbai,Ghodbandan (Thane district) and Dapoli (Ratnagiri district)had H5N1 virus strain while samples from Beed district testedpositive for H5N8 strain, he said.

As many as 10,000 birds in Latur and 5,500 birds inMurumba village in Parbhani district will be culled as apreventive measure, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Disappointed with SC panel, stir to continue till laws get repealed: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday disapproved of the Supreme Court appointed panel formed to end the impasse between the farmers unions and the Centre over the new farm laws.Speaking to reporters at the protest site i...

PWD deputy engineer in ACB net

A woman deputy engineer of thePublic Works Department PWD, Amravati and another employeeof the department were caught while taking a bribe of Rs30,000 from a contractor on Tuesday, the anti-corruptionbureau said.The Deputy Engineer had alle...

U.S. set to require negative COVID-19 tests for all international air passengers -sources

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC is expected to sign an order on Tuesday expanding coronavirus testing requirements for all international air travelers beyond Britain, sources briefed on the matter told Re...

Motor racing-Grosjean finally free of bandages after Bahrain fireball

French driver Romain Grosjean showed his hands finally free of bandages on Tuesday, six weeks after he clambered from the wreckage of his car in an horrific fireball accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The 34-year-old, who has now left Form...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021