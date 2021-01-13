Left Menu
VP Naidu celebrates Bhogi with family in Goa, prays for everyone's good health, prosperity

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu early on Wednesday celebrated Bhogi with his family at Raj Bhawan in Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:09 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu celebrating Bhogi with his family. (Photo: Twitter @VPSecretariat). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu early on Wednesday celebrated Bhogi with his family at Raj Bhawan in Goa. Bhogi marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival.

"Bhogi is the festival of change. Derelict articles and negative ideas are discarded and a new energy is welcomed into people's homes. It is symbolised by lighting a bonfire or Bhogi Mantalu," the official Twitter handle of the Vice President tweeted. On the occasion, Naidu, who was seen performing all rituals related to Bhogi, including circling around the bon fire along with his wife, prayed for everyone's happiness, good health and prosperity.

"Lohri and Bhogi greetings to all! These festivals are known for their colorfulness and symbolise good harvest and bountifulness of nature. May the pious bonfires bring in happiness, good health and prosperity for all. #Lohri #Bhogi," Naidu tweeted. Bhogi, largely celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, is part of the Pongal festival in which useless household articles are put in a bonfire.

Pongal is observed to mark the end of the winter and the beginning of the harvest season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

