Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian farmers to torch laws on bonfires in show of defiance

Indian farmers were due to burn copies of the government's new agricultural laws on Wednesday as they press on with their protest against the reforms despite the intervention of the Supreme Court, which said their grievances should be heard. Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for almost two months, protesting against what they say are laws designed to benefit large private buyers at the expense of growers.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:16 IST
Indian farmers to torch laws on bonfires in show of defiance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian farmers were due to burn copies of the government's new agricultural laws on Wednesday as they press on with their protest against the reforms despite the intervention of the Supreme Court, which said their grievances should be heard.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for almost two months, protesting against what they say are laws designed to benefit large private buyers at the expense of growers. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denies this, saying the legislation is required to reform an agricultural sector beset by wastage.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a temporary suspension of the laws while a four-member committee looks into the protesters' grievances. But farm leaders have refused to cooperate with the committee and will on Wednesday torch copies of the legislation on bonfires at their protest sites to drive home their opposition and mark the Lohri mid-winter festival.

The farmers have said they will intensify their protests, including around Republic Day celebrations in the capital later this month. "We expect to mobilise up to two million farmers across the country on January 26," Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, one of the main farm unions, told Reuters.

Farmers have consistently called for the total repeal of the laws, though the government says there is "no question" of this happening. Eight rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock. The two sides are next due to meet on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Six injured by leak at LG Display plant in S.Korea, says fire official

Six workers were injured on Wednesday due to a chemical leak at LG Display Cos factory in South Korea, an official at a local fire station said. LG Display, which supplies mobile displays to Apple Inc. , said it was looking into the cause o...

Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder

Divers searching for a crashed jets cockpit voice recorder were sifting through mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands on Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the ...

REUTERS NEXT-PE firm Privavera chairman says remain optimistic about China's Ant Group

Private equity firm Primavera Group, which counts Chinas Ant Group as one of its portfolio companies, remains optimistic about the financial technology giant, its chairman Fred Hu said on Wednesday, despite the ongoing regulatory crackdown....

NBA-Harden vents frustration with struggling Rockets

James Hardens relationship with the Houston Rockets appears beyond repair after a second consecutive lopsided defeat left him venting his frustration with the team. The Rockets 3-6 are second from bottom of the Western Conference following ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021