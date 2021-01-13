Russia confident of completing Nord Stream 2 despite U.S. pressure -RIA

The Nord Stream 2 subsea gas pipeline to Germany will be completed despite pressure from the United States, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Completion of the project, which is more than 90% finished, depends on various factors, including weather, RIA reported, citing a ministry official.

The U.S. State Department this month warned that European companies suspected of helping to build the pipeline face possible sanctions, two sources said on Tuesday.

