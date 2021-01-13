Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC takes suo moto cognizance over pollution in Yamuna, issues notice to Haryana govt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance on issues relating to pollution in the Yamuna river.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:58 IST
SC takes suo moto cognizance over pollution in Yamuna, issues notice to Haryana govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance on issues relating to pollution in the Yamuna river. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also issued notice to Haryana government on the plea of Delhi Jal Board which complaint that highly pollutant water is being released by Haryana.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora appearing for Delhi Jal Board argued that the Yamuna water being supplied by Haryana to Delhi has high ammonia levels. Arora told the Bench that ammonia mixing with other pollutants could cause cancer.

The DJB said in Haryana Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) don't work causing high ammonia level and making the water unfit to drink. It also filed a plea against the Haryana government for dumping untreated discharge in the Yamuna which was spiking the level of Ammonia, thereby making it "unfit" water to be supplied to Delhi people. The Bench while taking suo moto cognizance of the polluted Yamuna river also appointed senior advocate Meenakshi Arora as amicus curiae in the case to assist it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chandrababu Naidu burns Andhra govt orders on farmers in Bhogi bonfire

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday burnt the state government orders issued over farmers in Bhogi bonfire at Paritala in Krishna district. Naidu, along with the peop...

CM award for over 3,000 uniformed services personnel

As many as 3,186 police and otheruniformed services personnel will be presented the Tamil NaduChief Ministers Medals on the occasion of Pongal inrecognition of their outstanding devotion to duty, thegovernment said on Wednesday.The Tamil Na...

Whatsapp-Not Safe! Udgam and Zebar School Shifts to Microsoft Kaizala App

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, January 13 ANINewsVoir The new WhatsApp privacy policy has irked many individuals and corporates who rely heavily on this popular messaging platform for internal communications. Worried over the user data security, ...

Bharat Biotech air-ships Covaxin to 11 cities on Tuesday

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said it successfully air-shipped its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to 11 cities across the country on Tuesday.The Hyderabad-based vaccine major said it has donated 16.5 lakh doses to the Government of India.After ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021