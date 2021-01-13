51st IFFI to pay rich tributes to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray

The 51st International Film Festival of India will pay rich tributes to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. This was announced during the Golden Jubilee edition of IFFI in 2019, by Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, as part of the Centenary celebrations of Satyajit Ray.

IFFI will showcase the following films as part of this tribute:

Charulata (1964)

GhareBaire (1984)

PatherPanchali (1955)

ShatranjKeKhilari (1977)

Sonar Kella (1974)

(With Inputs from PIB)