Bihar reports 294 more COVID-19 cases
Bihar reported 294 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the total count of cases has gone up to 2,56, 309 cases.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:04 IST
Bihar reported 294 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the total count of cases has gone up to 2,56, 309 cases. According to Bihar Health Department, four more people have died due to the disease and the death toll has gone up to 1, 443.
It said "294 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far on January 12". The department said that Araria, Banka, Buxar, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Jamui, Koorurma, Sheohar reported one case each.
Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 99. (ANI)
