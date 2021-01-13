Aero Sports Para Motor Adventure Training Centre to come up in Telangana: Minister

Telangana government will setup an Aero Sports Para Motor Adventure Training Centre inMahabubnagar district, state Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goudsaid on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the five-day NationalParamotoring Championship 2021 and Air Show in Mahabubnagardistrict on the eve of Sankranti festival, he said theproposed training centre, which will be first-of-its-kind inthe country, will come up on around 15 acres of land.

Skydiving and flying of hot air balloonsattracted visitors and the event also saw participation fromRemote Para Motor Pilots.

The Sankranti Air Show and National ParamotoringChampionship 2021 will see participation of several expertpilots, who represented India at the World Para-motoringChampionship held in Thailand, an official release said.

The winner and runner-up of the NationalChampionship will be rewarded with an opportunity toparticipate in the upcoming International ParamotoringChampionship,it said.

The event also facilitates joy rides for the commonpublic,with a 10-minute para-motoring activity being chargedat Rs 2000.

