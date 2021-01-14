Insecurity and bureaucracy hampering aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray region

"Humanitarian assistance continues to be constrained by the lack of full, and safe, unhindered access to Tigray, caused by both insecurity and bureaucratic delays", UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists.

"The UN and its humanitarian partners in Ethiopia urgently call on all parties to allow the immediate safe passage of humanitarian personnel and their supplies to the Tigray Region to be able to reach all people who desperately need assistance."

Over two million in need

Mr Dujarric said the UN continues to receive alarming reports of civilians being injured and killed in rural areas in Tigray, as well as of violations against civilians, though verification remains a challenge.

"Aid workers have been able to deliver assistance in some areas, mainly in cities, where access has been granted by the authorities. However, the number of people reached is extremely low compared to the 2.3 million people we estimate are in need of life-saving assistance", he said.

The situation is particularly critical for newly displaced people and refugees, especially those who were living in two camps that remain inaccessible, according to OCHA.

Humanitarians further warn that the majority of the 270,000 people receiving benefits through the Government's Safety Net Programme have also been without assistance as banks in most rural areas have been closed since before the crisis began.

"These are extremely vulnerable people who rely on monthly cash transfers to meet their basic needs," said Mr Dujarric.

