Mayawati asks BSP workers to celebrate her birthday as Jankalyankari Diwas

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday urged the members and workers of her party to celebrate her birthday on January 15 as 'Jankalyankari Diwas' (Public Welfare Day) by helping poor, needy victims of COVID-19.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-01-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 10:24 IST
BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday urged the members and workers of her party to celebrate her birthday on January 15 as 'Jankalyankari Diwas' (Public Welfare Day) by helping poor, needy victims of COVID-19. In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that on the occasion of her 65th birthday, she will release the sixteenth volume of her book, "A Travelogue of My Struggle-Ridden Life and BSP Movement".

"It is known that tomorrow, January 15, 2021, is my 65th birthday. It would be better if people of the party celebrate it while following all COVID related protocols, with complete simplicity, and help poor, needy people affected by COVID pandemic, in their capacity," she tweeted. "Tomorrow on my birthday, the sixteenth volume of the self-written book about my life struggles and BSP movement's journey, and its English version 'A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement, Vol.16' will be released, which will go a long way in furthering self-respect and the self-respecting movement," she said in another tweet.

Mayawati will celebrate her 65th birthday on January 15. (ANI)

