Announcement of extension not include vehicle licenses and license disc

The Department of Transport has clarified that the announcement of the extension of licenses did not include vehicle licenses and license disc.

In a 30 November Government Gazette, expiry was mentioned of all learner licenses, driver license cards, temporary driving license cards and professional driving permits that expired between 26 March and 31 December. In the gazette, the government extended a grace period that would see these documents would remain valid until 31 August this year.

"License discs were not included. The extension was created to open up space for all types of license renewals, updates and makes at DLTCs responding to the backlog created by the lockdown period," the department said in a statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)