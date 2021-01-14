Left Menu
Development News Edition

Announcement of extension not include vehicle licenses and license disc

“License discs were not included. The extension was created to open up space for all types of license renewals, updates and makes at DLTCs responding to the backlog created by the lockdown period,” the department said in a statement. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:12 IST
Announcement of extension not include vehicle licenses and license disc
“License discs were not included. The extension was created to open up space for all types of license renewals, updates and makes at DLTCs responding to the backlog created by the lockdown period,” the department said in a statement.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Transport has clarified that the announcement of the extension of licenses did not include vehicle licenses and license disc.

In a 30 November Government Gazette, expiry was mentioned of all learner licenses, driver license cards, temporary driving license cards and professional driving permits that expired between 26 March and 31 December. In the gazette, the government extended a grace period that would see these documents would remain valid until 31 August this year.

"License discs were not included. The extension was created to open up space for all types of license renewals, updates and makes at DLTCs responding to the backlog created by the lockdown period," the department said in a statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Search expands for victims of Indonesian plane crash

An aerial search for victims and wreckage from a crashed Indonesian plane expanded Thursday as divers continued combing the debris-littered seabed looking for the cockpit voice recorder from the lost Sriwijaya Air jet.The Boeing 737-500 dis...

Adani Enterprises wins Rs 1,838-cr highway project from NHAI in Kerala

Adani Enterprises Limited AEL on Thursday said it has won a Rs 1,838-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India NHAI in Kerala.The project, under hybrid annuity mode HAM, is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.Adani Grou...

12 police officials dismissed for negligence in protecting Hindu temple from vandalisation in Pak

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government in Pakistan has dismissed 12 police officials following an enquiry report that found them guilty of negligence in protecting a Hindu temple in the province, which was torched by a mob led by memb...

Allegations against NCP minister serious, says Sharad Pawar

Terming the rape claim by a womanagainst Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde asserious, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the partywill discuss the issue and decide on it as soon as possible.Pawar also referred to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021