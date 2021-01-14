CM to dedicate Arts & Crafts Village at Vellar on Jan 16

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would dedicate the first phase of KeralaArts and Crafts Village atVellar near Kovalam on January 16to promote and showcase the vibrant art and culturalheritage of the state.

Spread around 8.5 acres of panoramic locale, thevillage has been designed and implemented by Uralungal LabourContract Co-operative Society Ltd (ULCCS Ltd) for KeralaTourism Department.

The purpose is to make the village an ideal destinationfor visitors and art buffs to enjoy the best of Keralastraditional, folk and ethnic art, craft and performingtraditions.

ULCCS has completed the first phase of the project at acost of Rs 20 crore.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran would presideover the inaugural function.

''Kerala Martial Arts Academy floated by the stategovernment to preserve and promote centuries-oldKalaripayattu will also be housed in the Arts and CraftsVillage,'' Surendran said.

The key features of the complex include anamphitheatre, museums, studios for craftspeople to work andan art gallery enabling the visitors to have a hands-on feelof the rich and diverse heritage of Kerala handed downthrough centuries.

The campus has dedicated spaces for artisans andcraftspeople, mostly from south Kerala, to work and selltheir products.

Visitors can buy souvenirs and curios to add to theircollection.

A part of Keralas southern tourism circuit, KeralaArts and Crafts Village is a unique project to present thesplendid artistic legacy of south Kerala before a largeraudience. It will be a go-to spot for tourists in the post-COVID-19 phase besides being an easy-to-reach family outingsite for people in the region,'' the Tourism Minister said.

Minister for Tourism, Madhya Pradesh, Usha Thakur, alongwith a team of officials from that state, visited the villageon Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh had formalised a pact with the Keralagovernment for replicating the states pioneering responsibletourism model.

Kerala Arts and Crafts Village has the potential to be ahub of cultural events and spectacles for domestic andforeign tourists. It can also be an academic destination fortraditional arts and crafts,'' said Tourism director P BalaKiran.

The facility has modules for over 750 craftsmen andartisans excelling in a variety of traditions to work ontheir concepts, while being looked on by visitors.

The artists to be engaged by the campus include thoseworking on a variety of materials like wood, bamboo, reed,coconut shells, palm leaf, coir and cotton.

More than 50 crafts are presented in 28 studios withfacilities for production, display and sales.

An annual international theme-based art and craftbiennale, which would feature paintings, terracotta,handloom, sculptures, and reed and bamboo products along withworkshops, would be conducted in the village.

Craft food festivals (in April) and arts festivals (inSeptember) are other highlights of the village calendar.

Besides, an annual international handicraft productsfestival is being planned in December.

