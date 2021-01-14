Webinars on New Opportunities for Steel in Construction and Infrastructure to be held

Ministry of Steel in association with the Indian Steel Association (ISA) is organising the second edition of its series of webinars on Steel titled "New Opportunities for Steel in Construction and Infrastructure" tomorrow. Union Minister of Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be the Chief Guest and Minister of State for Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste will be the Guest of honour on the occasion.

The webinar will focus on new opportunities for steel and fresh perspectives on steel's usage in the Construction and Infrastructure sector. Prominent industry leaders from steel, construction, and infrastructure sector will participate in the webinar.

Congratulating ISA for organizing this webinar, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said in a message, "The Indian steel industry has shown tremendous resilience in recent times. A rapid growth in production has resulted in India becoming the 2nd largest producer of crude steel. The Covid-19 Pandemic threw great challenges but together we have found ways and solutions to overcome them. The steel sector has now entered a new phase of development and is poised to become more vibrant, competitive and sustainable.

Government of India has recently introduced a new incentive scheme - Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme in various sectors including steel and the primary focus has been placed on special steels". He expressed the hope that the webinar would provide a great platform to all the participants, delegates, and other key decision-makers from the steel, construction, and other infrastructure-related industries to interact on the new opportunities for steel.

The Minister of State for Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste in his message said: "about 65-67% of Steel is consumed by Construction and Infrastructure. It is, therefore, important that new opportunities for Steel usage are identified".

