BRIEF-U.S. Commerce Adds China National Overseas Oil Corp To Entity List And Skyrizon To Military End-User List -Statement

BRIEF-U.S. Commerce Adds China National Overseas Oil Corp To Entity List And Skyrizon To Military End-User List -StatementReuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:55 IST
* U.S. COMMERCE ADDS CHINA NATIONAL OVERSEAS OIL CORPORATION TO ENTITY LIST AND SKYRIZON TO MILITARY END-USER LIST -STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: [https://bit.ly/3bCYSyT] Further company coverage:
