Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court directs UP police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi

A Delhi Court has directed the Jail Superintendent of Uttar Pradesh and issued a production warrant for the appearance of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on January 18 before it in a matter related to the alleged assaulting case of security staff at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences in 2016.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:49 IST
Court directs UP police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Complainant accused Bharti and others of trying to encroach on government land and disrupting peace in the hospital. The officer said the MLA and about 300 of his supporters beat up security personnel who had asked them to leave the hospital premises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Armed struggle in Balochistan inspired by Pakistan's decades-old colonial rule, says activist

A Baloch political activist and writer said that the contemporary armed and political struggle in Balochistan is strongly inspired by the consequences of 70 years of Pakistans indirect and direct colonial rule. Qambar Malik Baloch, Informat...

Hong Kong censorship debate grows as internet firm says can block "illegal acts"

The company which approves internet domains in Hong Kong said it will now reject any sites that could incite illegal acts, raising new concerns about freedoms after Beijings imposition of a national security law on the Chinese-ruled city la...

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities over a British court case, the airline said on Friday, adding that it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels.The Boeing 777 aircraft was seized...

Bharti Airtel divests stake in Seynse Technologies

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has divested its stake in Seynse Technologies, according to a regulatory filing.The stake was held through Bharti Airtels wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited.The divestment of 6,8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021