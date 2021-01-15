Court directs UP police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi
A Delhi Court has directed the Jail Superintendent of Uttar Pradesh and issued a production warrant for the appearance of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on January 18 before it in a matter related to the alleged assaulting case of security staff at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences in 2016.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:49 IST
The Complainant accused Bharti and others of trying to encroach on government land and disrupting peace in the hospital. The officer said the MLA and about 300 of his supporters beat up security personnel who had asked them to leave the hospital premises. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
