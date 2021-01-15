Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulls and men compete at Tamil Nadu's Palamedu 'Jallikattu'

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:00 IST
Bulls and men compete at Tamil Nadu's Palamedu 'Jallikattu'
Visual from Madurai Image Credit: ANI

Bulls and men tried to get the better of each other as the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu'began at the famed Palamedu here on Friday.

A test of grit was on full display with the animals fiercely trying to get past the waiting men while the gamers attempted to get on to their humps to emerge victoriously.

The animals were let out one after the other from'Vadivasal,' a narrow entrance to the sporting arena after announcements on the bull, like who owned it and so on.

As hundreds of spectators cheered from the gallery, over 300 bulls and men have taken part in the sport so framed tight security and a number of people, which includes participants, sustained injuries.

Organizers repeatedly directed enthusiastic gamers through the public address system to ensure that only one of them took on the bull.

The bull owners were given prizes if their animalsoutmanouvered the waiting men and the participants were rewarded if they managed to hang from the hump of the bull for a while.

Till now, 100 plus bulls and men -with some men managing to dominate four to five bulls one after the other-have been declared winners, and the prizes on offer include a range of things including bicycles, utensils, and chairs.

Elaborate preparations preceded the event, which coincides with 'Mattu' Pongal celebrations Monday to honor battle that helps to farm. Men seeking to dominate the bulls were tested for coronavirus and animals were examined by veterinarians.

The opening 'Jallikattu' of the Pongal season was held at Avaniapuram here on Thursday. It was witnessed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK youth wing secretary UdhayanidhiStalin and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Armed struggle in Balochistan inspired by Pakistan's decades-old colonial rule, says activist

A Baloch political activist and writer said that the contemporary armed and political struggle in Balochistan is strongly inspired by the consequences of 70 years of Pakistans indirect and direct colonial rule. Qambar Malik Baloch, Informat...

Hong Kong censorship debate grows as internet firm says can block "illegal acts"

The company which approves internet domains in Hong Kong said it will now reject any sites that could incite illegal acts, raising new concerns about freedoms after Beijings imposition of a national security law on the Chinese-ruled city la...

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities over a British court case, the airline said on Friday, adding that it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels.The Boeing 777 aircraft was seized...

Bharti Airtel divests stake in Seynse Technologies

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has divested its stake in Seynse Technologies, according to a regulatory filing.The stake was held through Bharti Airtels wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited.The divestment of 6,8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021