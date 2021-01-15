Left Menu
Farmers will withdraw proposed R-Day procession if SC orders: BKU spokesperson

Ahead of the ninth round of talks between the government officials and the farmers at Vigyan Bhavan here on Friday, the national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the farmers would withdraw the Republic Day tractor parade if the Supreme Court orders.

15-01-2021
Spokesperson of BKU, Rakesh Tikait, ahead of 9th round of talks between the government officials and the farmers at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the ninth round of talks between the government officials and the farmers at Vigyan Bhavan here on Friday, the national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the farmers would withdraw the Republic Day tractor parade if the Supreme Court orders. In response to the proposed procession to be held by the farmers on Republic Day, Tikait said, "If the SC will order, farmers would not hold the proposed parade on Republic Day."

"We would conduct the rally on some different day," he further added. Tikait had earlier said the farmers will take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate and hoist the national flag at Amar Jawan Jyoti on R-Day.

"The bill was passed by the Parliament so only government should repeal it, not the committee made on the orders of the Supreme Court," BKU Spokesperson said. "The government needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for MSP," Tikait said adding that it is better to hold talks with the government than with the committee formed on the order of the Supreme Court.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The ninth round of talks between the Indian government and the farmers' delegation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

