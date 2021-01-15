Left Menu
Mangaluru Airport customs seizes gold worth Rs 1.09 crore

Customs has seized 2.15 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.09 crore at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Customs has seized 2.15 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.09 crore at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday. Two people -- Faizal Thotty Melparamba, 37 and Shuhaib Mugu, 31 -- were arrested along with the gold. They were coming from Sharjah.

The customs of MIA intercepted Melparamba and Mugu based on an intelligence cue and their profile. Both the individuals hail from Kasargod in Kerala and arrived from Sharjah by Air India flight IX 1384 on Thursday.

Commissioner of Customs, Imamuddin Ahmed, IRS and Joint Commissioner Joannes George, IRS congratulated the officers of Mangalore Air Customs team lead by Praveen Kandi, IRS, Deputy Commissioner, and officers Shrikanth. K, Superintendent, Subhendu Ranjan Behera, Superintendent, Naveen Kumar, Superintendent and others for their vigilant action in preventing the smuggling activities. (ANI)

