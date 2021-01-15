BRIEF-Pepsico Suspends Political Donations, Citing Capital Rampage - NYT

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Friday as incoming President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion stimulus plan sparked fears of an increase in taxes, while investors parsed quarterly reports from major U.S. lenders.The Dow Jones Industrial Av...
China has honoured a virologist of a controversial Wuhan-based bio-lab, which was at the centre of COVID-19 storm, as a WHO team arrived at the Chinese city to probe the origins of the coronavirus.Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Vir...
Over 2 lakh children in the age group of 0-5 years in the national capital are not vaccinated for diseases like measles, mumps and typhoid, according to a Delhi government survey.The findings are part of the survey titled Socio-Economic Pro...
The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 450 crore after it raided some Kolkata-based entities engaged in various businesses such as running of hotels and wholesale trading of fruits, the CBDT said on Friday.The ...