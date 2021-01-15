After Tiruppavai, Suprabhatham recital resumes at hill shrine

Tirupati, Jan 15 (PTI): After a 30-day-longrecitation of holy Tamil 'Tiruppavai' verses, priests resumedreciting the customary 'Suprabhatham' hymns at the shrine ofLord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, on Friday.

In compliance with a millennium-old tradition, therecitation of Tamil stanzas composed and sung by saint-poetAndal of Srivilliputhur in Tamil Nadu was done by the priestsbefore the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara during themonth of 'Dhanurmasam' that commenced on December 17 andended on 'Makara Sankranti' on January 14, a temple officialtold PTI.

During the month, the regular recitation ofSuprabhatham was put off and was resumed in the wee hours oftoday, he added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSJaganmohan Reddy participated in the 'Gopuja Mahotsavam'(offering worship to cow and calf) conducted at the SportsAuthority Stadium Grounds at Narasaraopet in Guntur byTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hilltemple, the official said.

As part of the programme, Reddy paid obeisance to thecow and calf and also adorned them with cloth, he said.

Thousands of devotees, several ministers, YSRCP leadersand TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy and executive officerKS Jawahar Reddy took part in the programme, he said.

PTI COR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)