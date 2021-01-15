HP Congress holds protest outside Raj Bhawan in support of farmers

Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Friday staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan here in support of farmers agitating against the Centre's new agri laws.

The state unit of the Congress observed the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas on he directions of the All India Congress Committee.

State party president Kuldeep Rathore said 'annadata' of the country has been sitting on the borders of Delhi for the last 51 days in protest against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Narendra Modi-led government. Rathore said the Centre has made every effort to suppress the farmers' movement by unfair means and is just buying time and indulging in unfruitful talks. More than 60 farmers have died during the agitation so far but the central government is completely insensitive towards them, he said. The Modi government had promised to double the income of the country's farmers by 2023 but has brought them on the road with its oppressive policies, he added. He further claimed that the government brought the laws with the intention to benefit industrialists.

He said the party has collected signatures of more than 90,000 people from the state who are against the three laws and sent them to President Ram Nath Kovind. The Union government will have to repeal the laws, he said.

