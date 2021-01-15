HP Congress holds protest outside Raj Bhawan in support of farmers
Shimla, Jan 15 PTI The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Friday staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan here in support of farmers agitating against the Centres new agri laws.The state unit of the Congress observed the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas on he directions of the All India Congress Committee.State party president Kuldeep Rathore said annadata of the country has been sitting on the borders of Delhi for the last 51 days in protest against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Narendra Modi-led government.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:38 IST
Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Friday staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan here in support of farmers agitating against the Centre's new agri laws.
The state unit of the Congress observed the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas on he directions of the All India Congress Committee.
State party president Kuldeep Rathore said 'annadata' of the country has been sitting on the borders of Delhi for the last 51 days in protest against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Narendra Modi-led government. Rathore said the Centre has made every effort to suppress the farmers' movement by unfair means and is just buying time and indulging in unfruitful talks. More than 60 farmers have died during the agitation so far but the central government is completely insensitive towards them, he said. The Modi government had promised to double the income of the country's farmers by 2023 but has brought them on the road with its oppressive policies, he added. He further claimed that the government brought the laws with the intention to benefit industrialists.
He said the party has collected signatures of more than 90,000 people from the state who are against the three laws and sent them to President Ram Nath Kovind. The Union government will have to repeal the laws, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COMMODITIES -Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note
COVID-19: Night curfew in Delhi on Dec 31, Jan 1
Not more than 5 people to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of COVID-19: Official.
There will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi: Govt order.
Night curfew in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am: Govt order.