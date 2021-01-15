Bulls and men compete at Tamil Nadu's Palamedu 'Jallikattu'

Bulls and men tried to get thebetter of each other during the bull taming sport'Jallikattu', a key event of the Pongal harvest festivalcelebrations, that was held here on Friday at the sprawlingPalamedu sporting arena.

A test of grit was on full display with the animalsfiercely trying to get past the waiting men while the tamersattempted to hang on to their humps to emerge victorious.

The animals were let out one after the other from'Vadivasal,' a narrow entrance to the sporting arena afterannouncements on the bull, like who owned it and so on.

As tens of hundreds of spectators cheered from thegallery, about 700 bulls and 600 plus men took part in thesport which stretched to eight rounds amid tight security anda number of people, which includes participants, sustainedinjuries.

Organisers repeatedly directed enthusiastic tamersthrough the public address system to ensure that only one ofthem took on the bull and advised them on 'don'ts' likeavoiding touching the horns of the animals.

The bull owners were given prizes after their animalsoutmanoeuvred the men waiting to outwit them and theparticipants were rewarded when they managed to cling to thehump of the bulls for a while.

Over 100 bulls and men were declared winners and theprizes given away include a range of things includingbicycles, gold coins, utensils and chairs.

The event management committee announced here that thefirst prize, a car, went to a local youth who dominated 18bulls.

The first prize for the 'best bull' went to a localassociation which got a cow and a calf as prize.

The second and third prizes for best tamers went to menwho controlled 17 and 10 bulls respectively.

The second prize winner however contested the decisionof the committee in deciding the first prize winner and hedeclined to accept the second spot and left the premises.

The youth who managed to control 18 bulls saidhe is pursuing diploma in civil engineering course.

Elaborate preparations preceded the event, whichcoincides with 'Mattu' Pongal celebrations to honourcattle that help farming.

Men seeking to dominate the bulls were tested forcoronavirus and animals were examined by veterinarians.

The opening 'Jallikattu' of the Pongal season was heldat Avaniapuram here on Thursday. It was witnessed by Congressleader Rahul Gandhi and DMK youth wing secretary UdhayanidhiStalin and others.

