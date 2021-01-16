Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil soy firms commit to zero deforestation from 2020

Patricia Sugui, CJ Selecta's sustainability manager, said the three are part of a group promoting soy sustainability, adding the move to eradicate deforestation from supply chains immediately "is an answer to demands of civil society." The three companies mostly supply Norway's salmon industry. Their commitment is the first of its kind for Brazilian soy suppliers, putting pressure on larger players such as Cargill and Bunge, which exported 5.6 million tonnes of soymeal last year, representing 23% of the total, shipping data show.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 03:24 IST
Brazil soy firms commit to zero deforestation from 2020

Brazilian soy traders CJ Selecta, Caramuru and Imcopa have committed to zero deforestation in their respective supply chains, adding pressure on larger traders to accelerate environmental commitments.

Their pledge involves a ban on trading soy grown on land deforested after August 2020 in all of Brazil, going beyond a previous agreements among traders that only applied to the Amazon rainforest. Patricia Sugui, CJ Selecta's sustainability manager, said the three are part of a group promoting soy sustainability, adding the move to eradicate deforestation from supply chains immediately "is an answer to demands of civil society." The three companies mostly supply Norway's salmon industry.

Their commitment is the first of its kind for Brazilian soy suppliers, putting pressure on larger players such as Cargill and Bunge, which exported 5.6 million tonnes of soymeal last year, representing 23% of the total, shipping data show. "We applaud this initiative by Caramuru, CJ Selecta and Imcopa to protect the Brazilian environment and wildlife outside the salmon value chain," Cargill told Reuters.

Bunge did not answer a comment request. In December, Brazilian oilseeds crushers' group Abiove, which also represents Cargill and Bunge, said it was "not feasible" setting 2020 as a cut-off date to ban new deforestation and land conversion for soybean areas in the Cerrado savanna, where most of Brazil's soy is grown.

Abiove did not have an reply to a request for comment. Caramuru, which exported 817,000 tonnes of soymeal in 2020, said it will use satellite and government data to enforce the commitment.

The move means the entire European salmon sector will source soy from Brazilian suppliers whose soybean value chains are 100% deforestation-free, the Rainforest Foundation Norway said on Thursday. Sugui said Norway, a key market for CJ Selecta, was the first country in which the initiative was publicized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil soy firms commit to zero deforestation from 2020

Brazilian soy traders CJ Selecta, Caramuru and Imcopa have committed to zero deforestation in their respective supply chains, adding pressure on larger traders to accelerate environmental commitments.Their pledge involves a ban on trading s...

Biden's virus plan: 100 million shots just the start

Getting 100 million shots into Americans arms in his first 100 days is only the beginning of his coronavirus plan, President-elect Joe Biden has declared. Lasting impact, he said, will come from uniting the nation in a new effort grounded i...

Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant

Britains Prince Harry is heartbroken over his split with the royal family but he and his wife Meghan are happy in their new lives in the United States, broadcaster and confidant to the couple Tom Bradby said in an interview to be aired on S...

Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named pioneering geneticist Eric Lander as the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy on Friday, elevating the post to Cabinet-level status for first time. Lander, a Harvard and Massachusetts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021