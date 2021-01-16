Left Menu
Iraq says it will not negotiate with OPEC+ its overproduction cut share

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 03:42 IST
Iraq's oil minister affirmed Iraq's commitment to the OPEC+ reduction decision and the compensation of its overproduction share, he said in a statement on Saturday.

The minister added that Iraq has no intention to negotiate with OPEC+ members regarding its oil production share or compensation of overproduction.

Also Read: Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - Iran's Zarif

