Iraq says it will not negotiate with OPEC+ its overproduction cut share

Iraq's oil minister affirmed Iraq's commitment to the OPEC+ reduction decision and the compensation of its overproduction share, he said in a statement on Saturday.

The minister added that Iraq has no intention to negotiate with OPEC+ members regarding its oil production share or compensation of overproduction.

