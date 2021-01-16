400 farmers from Kerala join protest against agri laws

Around 400 farmers from Kerala have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new farm laws.

A group of farmers from Kerala came to Alwar's Shahjahanpur on Friday to participate in the sit-in launched by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre's farm laws, former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram said.

He said the farmers are protesting on a 3-km stretch of the highway, which has one service lane opened for locals.

''The farmers are protesting under intense cold conditions but the Centre is not bothered,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)