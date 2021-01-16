Left Menu
400 farmers from Kerala join protest against agri laws

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Around 400 farmers from Kerala have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new farm laws.

A group of farmers from Kerala came to Alwar's Shahjahanpur on Friday to participate in the sit-in launched by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre's farm laws, former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram said.

He said the farmers are protesting on a 3-km stretch of the highway, which has one service lane opened for locals.

''The farmers are protesting under intense cold conditions but the Centre is not bothered,'' he added.

