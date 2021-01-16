Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar mob lynching case: Court grants bail to 89 people on surety of Rs 15,000 each

A Thane court has granted bail to 89 people arrested in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case on a surety of Rs 15,000 each.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:33 IST
Palghar mob lynching case: Court grants bail to 89 people on surety of Rs 15,000 each
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A Thane court has granted bail to 89 people arrested in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case on a surety of Rs 15,000 each. The 89 people were granted bail on the grounds that they were simply present at the spot, at the time of the incident.

The case pertains to the mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver on the night of April 16 this year, when they were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown. Their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 14.36 pc to Rs 8,760 cr

The countrys largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,760 crore for the December quarter.At the standalone level, the net profit for the three-month period grew 18...

Uganda's Museveni heads for election win, rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in Ugandas presidential election with nearly all votes counted on Saturday, but his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud and said citizens should reject the result.W...

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Australia frustrated as rain dampens Gabba decider

A heavy downpour frustrated Australia on day two of the fourth test decider in Brisbane on Saturday, with play abandoned after tea and India spared from resuming on 62 for two in reply to the home sides first innings 369. India number three...

Farmers' protest: Rashtriya Kisan Manch president expresses resentment over govt's 'indifferent' attitude

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday expressed resentment over the governments indifferent attitude towards the farmers agitation against three new farm laws.Step-motherly treatment being given to farmers may become ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021