Farmers' protest: Rashtriya Kisan Manch president expresses resentment over govt's 'indifferent' attitude

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday expressed resentment over the government's ''indifferent attitude'' towards the farmers' agitation against three new farm laws.

''Step-motherly treatment being given to farmers may become counterproductive as the farmers know how to withdraw support to the BJP-led government,'' he said while talking to reporters here.

Dixit said due to the ''indifferent attitude'' of the government, farmers are being forced to protest in the chilly weather.

He said the government is using ''lingering tactics'' to break the morale of the farmers.

