Farmers' protest: Rashtriya Kisan Manch president expresses resentment over govt's 'indifferent' attitude

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 17:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday expressed resentment over the government's ''indifferent attitude'' towards the farmers' agitation against three new farm laws.

''Step-motherly treatment being given to farmers may become counterproductive as the farmers know how to withdraw support to the BJP-led government,'' he said while talking to reporters here.

Dixit said due to the ''indifferent attitude'' of the government, farmers are being forced to protest in the chilly weather.

He said the government is using ''lingering tactics'' to break the morale of the farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

