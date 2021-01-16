Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Rifles recovers 101.3 grams of Heroin in Mizoram, one apprehended

The Assam Rifles prevented another attempt to smuggle drugs into Myanmar and recovered 101.3 grams of Heroin. The accused has also been apprehended. The approximate cost of the recovered heroin is Rs 40,52,000.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:54 IST
Assam Rifles recovers 101.3 grams of Heroin in Mizoram, one apprehended
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Assam Rifles prevented another attempt to smuggle drugs into Myanmar and recovered 101.3 grams of Heroin. The accused has also been apprehended. The approximate cost of the recovered heroin is Rs 40,52,000. "In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 101.3 grams of Heroin Grade No IV in Zokhawthar in Mizoram on January 15, 2021," it said in a release.

Giving details of recovery, the Assam Rifles further said that during an operation, the surveillance team noticed the movement of a suspected individual in Zokhawthar village near the India-Mizoram border. "The individual was intercepted, checked on the spot, and 08 Hongs of Heroine No 4 in eight soap cases was found in his possession," it added.

It further said, "Approximate cost of the recovered Heroin is Rs 40, 52,000. As the Excise and Narcotics Department, Zokhawthar seized the contraband item, they also detained one individual." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 inoculation drive successfully conducted on first day: Health ministry

Over 1.65 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 jabs at 3,351 session sites across the country on Saturday and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far, the government said on the first day of Indias m...

Have requested Centre to provide adequate number of COVID-19 vaccines to Bengal: Mamata

Expressing her dissatisfactionover the inadequate number of COVID-19 vaccines supplied toWest Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday saidher government strongly feels that all people of the stateshould be inoculated free of cost...

Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for extremism

Pavel Zelensky, a member of the Anti-Corruption Foundation team of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was jailed by a Moscow court on Saturday until Feb. 28 on charges of inciting extremism on the internet, according to a court statement. His d...

V-Day: Over 1.6 lakh frontline workers get first jabs as India rolls out world’s largest inoculation programme against COVID-19

Over 1.6 lakh healthcare and sanitary workers at the frontline of Indias COVID-19 battle got their first jabs on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the worlds largest vaccination drive against the pandemic, showing the ligh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021