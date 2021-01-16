Assam Rifles recovers 101.3 grams of Heroin in Mizoram, one apprehended

The Assam Rifles prevented another attempt to smuggle drugs into Myanmar and recovered 101.3 grams of Heroin. The accused has also been apprehended. The approximate cost of the recovered heroin is Rs 40,52,000. "In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 101.3 grams of Heroin Grade No IV in Zokhawthar in Mizoram on January 15, 2021," it said in a release.

Giving details of recovery, the Assam Rifles further said that during an operation, the surveillance team noticed the movement of a suspected individual in Zokhawthar village near the India-Mizoram border. "The individual was intercepted, checked on the spot, and 08 Hongs of Heroine No 4 in eight soap cases was found in his possession," it added.

It further said, "Approximate cost of the recovered Heroin is Rs 40, 52,000. As the Excise and Narcotics Department, Zokhawthar seized the contraband item, they also detained one individual." (ANI)

