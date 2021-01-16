Left Menu
Conserve petroleum products for sustainable development: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday urged the public to work with the idea of sustainable development along with conservation of natural resources.

By ensuring conservation of petroleum products at all levels, development can benefit everyone equally, the Governor said.

Speaking after the virtual inauguration of 'Saksham 2021 Campaign' for the conservation of petroleum products, the Governor said development cannot sustain for a long time on the foundation of maximum exploitation of natural resources.

Therefore, it is important for people to contribute towards fuel saving.

He appealed to the general public to use public transport as much as possible, and use cycling whenever possible, to promote the use of clean fuel -- LPG or PNG in rural areas.

Pointing out that it is our duty to protect the environment, the Governor stressed on motivating people for energy conservation.

Emphasising on the use of solar and wind energy, the Governor said the initiative has been taken up to set up solar power plants in state universities.

Earlier, the executive director of Indian Oil Corporation Sunil Garg, GM of Hindustan Petroleum Sanjay Kumar Sharma, Ravi Agrawal of GAIL India and Sanjay Chaubey of Bharat Petroleum spoke about the month-long 'Saksham' awareness campaign.

