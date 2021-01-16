Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zurich Insurance to drop out of Nord Stream 2 project - sources

Zurich Insurance Group will drop out of Russia's Nord Stream 2 project in the face of looming U.S. sanctions against European companies that support construction of the $11 billion gas pipeline, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:30 IST
Zurich Insurance to drop out of Nord Stream 2 project - sources
Zurich, which has a big U.S. business, is one of around 20 insurers in a consortium backing the project, one person familiar with the situation said. Image Credit: Flickr

Zurich Insurance Group will drop out of Russia's Nord Stream 2 project in the face of looming U.S. sanctions against European companies that support the construction of the $11 billion gas pipeline, two sources familiar with the situation said. The U.S. State Department this month told companies which it suspects are helping to build the pipeline that they face a risk of sanctions as the outgoing Trump administration prepares a final round of punitive measures against the project, Reuters reported this week.

Zurich, which has a big U.S. business, is one of around 20 insurers in a consortium backing the project, one person familiar with the situation said. The Swiss insurer declined to comment on Saturday on specific customers, but said: "Zurich has a comprehensive compliance framework in place and is committed to fully comply with any applicable sanctions regulations."

The Nord Stream 2 consortium said on Friday that preparatory work to complete the subsea gas pipeline to Germany in Danish waters can go ahead, pointing to the latest notifications by the Danish Maritime Authority. Denmark's Nautiskinformation notified shippers on Thursday that prohibited areas near Bornholm would be established beginning on Friday for the pipe laying vessel Fortuna, assisted by construction and supply vessels.

Construction of Nord Stream 2 was initially halted in December 2019 following the threat of a sanction from the United States, which wants to cut Europe's dependence on Russian energy and sell its own liquefied natural gas to the region. Nord Stream 2, led by state energy company Gazprom, is designed to double the capacity of the existing undersea Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Germany to 110 billion cubic metres per year, more than half of Russia's overall pipeline gas exports to Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive cor...

India rolls out world's largest vaccination drive against COVID-19, nearly 2 lakh get shots on day 1

The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against the pandemic that has caus...

AI pilots plea against reduction in allowances: HC seeks response of Centre, DGCA and airline

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre, DGCA and Air India on a plea challenging the national carriers decision to reduce allowances of its employees and putting in place a scheme, under which anyone can be sent on leave...

Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term, rival alleges fraud

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has scored a decisive election victory to win a sixth term, the countrys election commission said on Saturday, but his main rival Bobi Wine denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021