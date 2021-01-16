Venezuela slams U.S. court approval of Citgo parent sale as 'fraudulent'Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:29 IST
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Saturday criticized a U.S. court ruling authorizing a sale of the shares in the parent company of U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp, calling it the result of a "fraudulent judicial process."
Citgo is a unit of Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela. A federal court in Delaware this week approved the sale as a way for Canadian gold miner Crystallex to collect on a $1.4 billion judgment for the expropriation of its assets, though U.S. sanctions currently bar the transaction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
