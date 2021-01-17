Left Menu
NIA filing cases against those supporting farmers' protest, allege farmer leader

Farmers unions protesting at the borders of the national capital on Sunday alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started to register cases against people who have lent their support to the agitation and said that they would fight it legally or any other way possible.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:19 IST
Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal at a press conference at the Singhu border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers unions protesting at the borders of the national capital on Sunday alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started to register cases against people who have lent their support to the agitation and said that they would fight it legally or any other way possible. "The NIA has started to register cases against people who are a part of the farmers' movement or those who have lent their support to it. Those who provided buses, set up langars, helping out those whose family members passed away in the protest - cases are being registered against them," Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal said at a press conference here at the Singhu border.

When the issue was brought up in the last meeting with Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Pal said that they were told the matter would be looked into. "When brought this up in the last meeting, they told us that it was in the hands of the state government. We pointed out that the investigating agency was under the Central government and then he said he would look into it," he said.

"We strongly condemn this and will fight in court legally and any other way possible," Pal added. Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have announced that they will carry a Republic Day tractor parade on January 26 in Delhi along the outer Ring Road.

"Farmers will carry out a tractor parade Republic Day. Weapons of any kind, inciteful language and violent actions would be strictly not allowed in the parade," Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said, adding that no disruption will be caused to the official Republic Day ceremony. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Central government's application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally on Monday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

